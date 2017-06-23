White House Strongly Condemns Johnny Depp’s Assassination Remarks

The White House has strongly condemned Johnny Depp’s remarks on Thursday in which the actor joked about assassinating the President Donald Trump.

“President Trump has condemned violence in all forms and it’s sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead,” deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday.

“I hope that some of Mr. Depp’s colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a Democrat elected official,” she added.

White House response to #JohnnyDepp Comments. Per White House Official: pic.twitter.com/y9X22Da2pl — Fin Gomez (@finnygo) June 23, 2017

On Thursday, while introducing the 2004 film “The Libertine” at the Glastonbury arts festival in England, Depp playfully asked, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” The question was in clear reference to the assassination of Abraham Lincoln in 1865 by John Wilkes Booth.

He continued, “I want to clarify: I’m not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it’s been a while, and maybe it’s time.”

Johnny Depp joins the list of idiot celebrities to glorify violence & threaten to kill the man we elected President. pic.twitter.com/k9xJe8JKby — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) June 23, 2017

The comment is the latest in what has become something of a trend in the entertainment industry. At the Women’s March in January, Madonna said she had “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.” At the Public Theater in New York, a recent rendition of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” included the assassination of a Caesar who resembled Trump.

And perhaps most famously, comedian Kathy Griffin participated in a photo shoot in which she held a prop that resembled the bloodied head of Trump.