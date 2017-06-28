Johnny Galecki's Home Burns Down In California Wildfire

The California ranch of “The Big Bang Theory” actor Johnny Galecki burned down Monday in a wildfire that spread to more than 1,500 acres, according to outlets. Galecki was not at his San Luis Obispo County getaway home at the time.
“My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire, the threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile,” Galecki said in a statement to TMZ. “It’s never the structures that create a community — it’s the people. And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it’s that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it’s a time to reach out and rebuild. ... So very relieved no one has been hurt.”
Around 250 residents were evacuated from their homes in what is being called the Hill Fire, but the evacuation order was lifted Tuesday night, KSBY noted. The blaze had consumed nearly 1,600 acres and was 60 percent contained at the time. “Multiple structures” were lost, according to sanluisobispo.com
Galecki has starred as Dr. Leonard Hofstadter on the popular CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” for 10 seasons ― with two more scheduled to come.
