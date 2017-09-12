Journalist Katy Tur Recounts Moment Trump Came Out Of Nowhere And Kissed Her

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign was largely characterized by his misogyny and inappropriate behavior toward women. In her recently released book about covering Trump’s campaign, NBC journalist Katy Tur wrote about an experience in which she was victim to that behavior.

In one chapter of Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History, released Tuesday, Tur writes about not just being targeted in Trump’s campaign speeches ― which she was, a handful of times ― but about one incident that took place with Trump before a segment on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” with Joe Scarborough.

“Before I know what’s happening,” she wrote, “his hands are on my shoulders and his lips are on my cheek. My eyes widen. My body freezes. My heart stops.”

Immediately after Trump ― who had repeatedly referred to Tur as “Little Katy” throughout his campaign ― kissed her face, Tur’s first thought was that she hoped no one saw it.

“Fuck,” she wrote. “I hope the cameras didn’t see that. My bosses are never going to take me seriously.”