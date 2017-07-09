Julianne Hough And Brooks Laich Get Married In Idaho Ceremony

Julianne Hough and her longtime partner, NHL star Brooks Laich, are married!

The “Dancing with the Stars” judge and professional hockey player tied the knot in an outdoor wedding near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Saturday, People reports. According to the outlet, there were about 200 guests in attendance ― including Hough’s brother, Derek, who served as one of the groomsmen, and actress Nina Dobrev ― to celebrate the couple’s special day. Adorably, the couple’s two dogs, Lexi and Harley, served as ring bearers.

Hough, 28, wore a stunning strapless white gown, custom-made by Marchesa, while Laich, 34, went traditional in a classic tuxedo.

“I don’t think I ever really necessarily dreamed about my wedding as a kid,” Hough told People. “But I know I will always cherish and remember it for the rest of my life.”

“I’ve never seen a man look at a woman like that when they said ‘I Do,’” Dobrev said of Laich, according to People. “It took my breath away.”

Hough and Laich got engaged in 2015 after dating for about a year-and-a-half.

Following their engagement, Hough gushed to E! News about the couple’s relationship, telling the outlet, “When I met him it was kind of like, Yeah, I knew and I think he knew too.”

In other “DWTS”-related wedding news, dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy got married Saturday during a ceremony in Long Island, New York, Gossip Cop reports.

The outlet said 300 guests were present, including fellow “DWTS” pros Sharna Burgess and Tony Dovolani, and former contestants Rumer Willis and Candace Cameron Bure.