Julianne Hough's Wedding Cake Looks Like A Delicious Dream Come True

People released details on the “DWTS” star’s wedding cake, which came from local Idaho pastry service Sweet Simplicity. Each of the three tiers contained four layers of yellow cake with strawberries, blackberries, raspberries and cream between them. Vanilla buttercream frosting and fresh flowers adorned the outside for an elegant look.

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

“We had discussed a few flavor profiles for them and talked about a simple, elegant design,” Sweet Simplicity’s Kayla Carey told People. “As far as flavors go, Julianne lives a pretty healthy lifestyle and didn’t want anything too heavy.”