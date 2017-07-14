TASTE
Julianne Hough's Wedding Cake Looks Like A Delicious Dream Come True

So good, we could marry it. 🍰

By Suzy Strutner

Julianne Hough’s wedding on Lake Coeur d’Alene last weekend was full of sweet moments, right up to dessert.

People released details on the “DWTS” star’s wedding cake, which came from local Idaho pastry service Sweet Simplicity. Each of the three tiers contained four layers of yellow cake with strawberries, blackberries, raspberries and cream between them. Vanilla buttercream frosting and fresh flowers adorned the outside for an elegant look.

“We had discussed a few flavor profiles for them and talked about a simple, elegant design,” Sweet Simplicity’s Kayla Carey told People. “As far as flavors go, Julianne lives a pretty healthy lifestyle and didn’t want anything too heavy.”

We, on the other hand, are always game for a little chocolate. Try one of our all-time favorite cake recipes below, and head to People for more on the nuptials. 

Suzy Strutner Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

