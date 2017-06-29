ENTERTAINMENT
'Jumanji' Is Now A Video Game With The Rock In First Trailer

We miss Robin Williams already.

By Cole Delbyck

Everything you once loved as a 10-year-old will now inevitably be turned into a movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, so here’s the trailer for “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” It’s official: Nothing is sacred. 

Board games are apparently so 1995. In this version, Jumanji is a video game that transforms a group of high school students into avatars that happen to look like The Rock, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan, who, for the record, isn’t happy about her short shorts either. 

Come for the high school mean girl stuck in the body of Jack Black and stay for a CGI stampede of Rhinos that will make you miss Robin Williams. Also, Nick Jonas? 

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” hits theaters December 20. 

