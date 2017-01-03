5 Things To Do When You First Get Engaged

By Bridal Guide

Don't let the idea of wedding planning intimidate you. Start off easy by tackling these simple tasks.

Photo Credit: A Sweet Focus

1. Make the announcement.

Some couples don’t feel “right” if anyone knows their big news before parents and other close family. If possible, tell the folks in person. If your parents don’t live nearby, put in a special phone call.

For ideas on how to make the big announcement, check out Your Engagement Etiquette Guide.

2. Delve into dreams.

Sit down with your fiancé — preferably over a candlelit dinner — and let the ideas, dreams, schemes and pie-in-the-sky plans fly. Think about the style you’d like, whether it’s a beach bash, a sit-down dinner in a ballroom or a ceremony on a mountaintop. No talk of money. Yet.

Get ideas from other couples’ weddings in our Real Weddings section.

3. Talk money.

Oops, sorry. Dreamtime over (for now). It’s rare these days that the bride’s parents pick up the whole bill, so decide now on your bottom line. Find out from both sets of parents if or how much they can contribute.

Read How to Save Smart for Your Wedding to find out how to plan a wedding without going into debt.

5. Create a guest list.

Because your wedding’s size determines where you’ll hold the party, how much it will cost (prices usually rise by guest) and whether travel will be involved, creating a guest list is one of the first and most important things to do. So make your list; your fiancé and both families should do the same. You can, and likely will, cut later, but this first number will be your base.