Justin Hartley Reveals When We’ll Learn About Jack’s Fate On 'This Is Us'

Justin Hartley can’t wait to return to the set of “This Is Us” ― not only so he can reunite with his castmates, but also so he can find out what will happen in Season 2.

We feel you, Justin.

“I’m dying to read the first script. I haven’t read the script for Episode 1, Season 2 ... So I’m looking forward to that,” Hartley told HuffPost.

A lot of attention surrounds the intriguing storyline of Hartley’s cast member and on-screen father, Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack Pearson. We know Jack dies at some point in the series, but, as viewers, we don’t know how or why.

NBC

From the sound of it, we won’t have to wait too long to find out.

“Everyone on the show knows how it happens … I think from what I’ve been told, we’re going to find out in the first few episodes how it happens. I don’t think it’s going to be that lingering thing,” Hartley said.

The actor, meanwhile, is also excited to learn what will become of his own character, Kevin Pearson, who faced a big decision at the end of Season 1. Kevin receives a call from director Ron Howard offering him a film role, just as his rekindled relationship with his ex-wife, Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), is starting to look up.

NBC

“It’s really sort of a tough ask for Kevin to be asking Sophie, ‘How do you feel about this?’ And it shows how strong she is. She’s like, ‘Go, I want you to have what you want.’ And she’s trusting him. And that’s gonna be a horrifying thing for her. Very familiar territory ... I want him to get what he wants.”



Although Hartley hasn’t read the scripts yet, he has some ideas of how he’d like things to go for Kevin.

“I feel like he’s evolved enough. He’s grown,” Hartley said, adding, “I think he wants the girl and he wants the job. I feel likes he’s going to be able to do it. I hope so, anyway. I also hope that, as an actor, there’s a bunch of shit going on … It’s good for the audience, it’s good storytelling.”

Hartley and the rest of the “This Is Us” cast will begin filming Season 2 in July. Although they’ve been off doing their own things over the last few months, they’ve done a decent job staying in touch, Hartley says.

“We have a group-text situation going on, which is great, but that’s different than actually spending time with people. It’s a click here and there, and there’s 10 people on the group chain and you just pop back and forth. So there’s really no deep conversations that go on in the group chain. But it’s nice, it’s a good way to keep in touch with people,” he said.