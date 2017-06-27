Canadian prime minister, pride parade-goer and fun sock enthusiast Justin Trudeau appears on the July cover of Sky, Delta’s in-flight magazine.
A release from the airline states the cover story “presents an in-depth look at the prime minister’s connection with Canada and the challenges and opportunities he faces leading the country.”
But honestly, who cares about anything besides that epic manspread, those socks and that backwards chair pose? No one on social media, apparently.
Trudeau does look very at home in this signature cool guy pose. In fact, there’s only one other person on earth we’ve seen master it with so much gusto:
Keep on keeping on, Trudeau.
