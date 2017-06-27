.@Delta celebrates Canada’s 150th with fare sale; Prime Minister Trudeau Sky cover story https://t.co/cZzPHjxggm pic.twitter.com/wwZdjPnCs7 — Delta News Hub (@DeltaNewsHub) June 27, 2017

A release from the airline states the cover story “presents an in-depth look at the prime minister’s connection with Canada and the challenges and opportunities he faces leading the country.”

But honestly, who cares about anything besides that epic manspread, those socks and that backwards chair pose? No one on social media, apparently.

that is some serious manspreading — Alex Fitzpatrick (@AlexJamesFitz) June 27, 2017

Framing "prime time" around his spread-eagle crotch is just bad framing.

Or is it genius... https://t.co/0EFzuQ5PRq — Beth Elderkin (@BethElderkin) June 27, 2017

Class, throw away your textbooks, I'm the cool sub... https://t.co/0xjl9ccTBB — Slade Sohmer (@Slade) June 27, 2017

Backwards chair sitting = means business — Elliott Vanskike (@twonnet) June 27, 2017

Trudeau does look very at home in this signature cool guy pose. In fact, there’s only one other person on earth we’ve seen master it with so much gusto: