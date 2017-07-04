Justin Trudeau Is King Of The Political Sock Game No More

Ireland’s new Prime Minister showed off a strong sock game during his first official meeting with Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau may be famed for wearing themed socks to engagements, but it was Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar who won the sock stakes in Dublin on Tuesday.

Trudeau, meanwhile, went with some simple stripes:

PA Wire/PA Images Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, was upstaged by Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's sock game.

It was an apparent response to Trudeau wearing “Star Wars” socks when he met Varadkar’s predecessor, Enda Kenny, in Montreal on May 4 on so-called ”Star Wars Day.”

Christinne Muschi / Reuters Justin Trudeau wore these "Star Wars" themed socks while meeting former Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny in May.

Trudeau landed in Dublin with his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and their youngest son, three-year-old Hadrien, for a 3-day visit on Monday.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Ms. Grégoire Trudeau are greeted by Canadian ambassador @KVickers in Dublin, Ireland. pic.twitter.com/hWaH6ywvWy — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) July 3, 2017

It’s safe to say that local Twitter users were delighted with Trudeau’s arrival on the Emerald Isle:

Justin Trudeau has landed in Ireland. pic.twitter.com/w8XLcHsMfW — Louise Hodgson (@LouHodg) July 3, 2017

I fear Ireland will lose the run of itself when Trudeau arrives. We'll wind up giving him Galway as a present. — Damien Owens (@OwensDamien) July 3, 2017

"In other news, in a surprise but understandable move the entire population of Ireland has married Canadian president Justin Trudeau." — Simon Fathers (@adiospantaloons) July 3, 2017

Justin Trudeau just landed in Ireland for a 3 day visit pic.twitter.com/hgYzl6qrHX — Gav (@miracleofsound) July 3, 2017

If Trudeau wears statement socks on his trip to Ireland, I swear to god I won’t be held responsible for my actions. — Elvis Buñuelo (@Mr_Considerate) June 30, 2017

Justin Trudeau arrives in Ireland tonight and I for one am DYING to know what socks he has for the occasion. — Aideen McCole (@aideenmccole) July 3, 2017