Here's A Bunch Of Pics Of Justin Trudeau Marching At Toronto Pride Because... Swoon

Justin Trudeau seemed firmly committed to be the dreamiest ― and queer-friendliest ― public leader in the north-western hemisphere on Sunday.

The Canadian Prime Minster began the day at a “Faith And Pride” ceremony at Toronto’s Metropolitan Community Church.

At @mcctoronto's Faith + Pride service this morning - thanks to Reverend Hawkes for an inspiring service & all the best in your retirement. pic.twitter.com/c1tUvSGVRX — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 25, 2017

He then marched in the Toronto Pride Parade, along with his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and their children Xavier and Ella-Grace.

Trudeau, who was decked out in Ramadan-themed socks which read “Eid Mubarak” and wore a rainbow maple leaf on his cheek, spoke to reporters before the parade began about his presence at the annual event.

“We celebrate the multiple layers of identities that make Canada extraordinary and strong and today we celebrate with the entire LGBTQ community,” he said.

PM Justin Trudeau speaks ahead of Pride parade #PrideTO pic.twitter.com/y6dN2EqtHw — Erica Vella (@ericavella) June 25, 2017

Trudeau also tweeted out photos from the parade with the caption “Love is love”:

Earlier this month Trudeau celebrated Pride in Canada with a ceremony that included raising the rainbow flag and transgender flag above the country’s parliament building. He also promised to introduce legislation later this year that would “acknowledge and apologise for the historical discrimination" LGBTQ Canadians have faced in the past.

“I believe that it’s essential to make amends for past wrongs, and not to simply gloss over them,” Trudeau said. “Our government believes in equality and equal treatment for all Canadians. We will passionately defend the rights of all our citizens regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.”

Trudeau’s American counterpart, President Donald Trump, on the other hand, neglected to offer an official proclamation designating June as Pride Month in the United States. This is the first time in eight years that no such proclamation has been offered. Trump did offer six other proclamations for June, including “National Homeownership Month” and ”National Ocean Month.”

This month also marks the first time in over two decades that the White House did not host an iftar dinner, the meal Muslims eat to break their daily fast during Ramadan.

Below, check out more photos of Trudeau looking adorable and affirming at Toronto Pride.

They marched in the @PrideToronto parade as a family. 🇨🇦Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau his wife, Sophie Grégoire, and children. pic.twitter.com/0nboKpqbAt — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) June 25, 2017

GEOFF ROBINS via Getty Images

GEOFF ROBINS via Getty Images

GEOFF ROBINS via Getty Images