Justin Trudeau's Pride Socks Have A Not-So-Hidden Message

Justin Trudeau spent Sunday marching in the Toronto Pride Parade and celebrating the event’s central theme: inclusivity.

So when reporters asked the Canadian prime minister to comment on all the festivities, Trudeau took a moment to wish Muslims a “Pride Mubarak,” a nod to the parade coinciding with Eid al-Fitr, the holiday that marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. To further honor the inclusivity theme, LGBTQ rights and Eid, Trudeau wore rainbow socks that had “Eid Mubarak” (which means Blessed Eid) written across them in English and in Arabic.

New York Times reporter Liam Stack, writer and activist Imraan Siddiqi and more folks on Twitter noticed the socks after a photo of the prime minister high-fiving a girl dressed like Wonder Woman went viral.

1. Justin Trudeau 2. at Pride 3. wearing rainbow socks 4. high-fiving a little girl dressed as Wonder Woman pic.twitter.com/1xYQoOaPOt — laura olin (@lauraolin) June 25, 2017

Also his rainbow socks say "happy eid" on them in Arabic. https://t.co/VLBYuBxvI5 — Liam Stack (@liamstack) June 26, 2017

Toronto-based company Halal Socks produces the garments, which retail for $14.99. The company was founded this year, and describes itself as promoting “unity and harmony amongst Muslims.”

“As socks are clearly visible when praying, the Halal Socks brand lets you add a little bit of individuality and celebration of Islam with every step,” the website says.

Five percent of sales are donated to the Islamic Relief Worldwide Charity.

Keep calm our website will be right back! — Halal Socks (@HalalSocks) June 27, 2017

″It’s all about how we celebrate the multiple layers of identities that make Canada extraordinary and strong,” Trudeau said.

Following the parade, he tweeted photos of the event with the message “Love is Love” in both English and in French.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at #Toronto Pride for 2nd year in a row since taking office #pride2017 pic.twitter.com/qT3RYTuuwt — NEWSTALK1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) June 25, 2017