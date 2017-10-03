11 Food Truths You'll Understand If You're From Kansas City

Kansas City is often called the Paris of the plains. Some think that’s because August Meyer and George Kessler, two urban planners from the 1890s, set out to build Kansas City “more boulevards than Paris and more fountains than Rome.” Others believe it’s because of the city’s 1920s boozy heritage. When all other cities were going dry, the liquor never stopped flowing in Kansas City (thanks in part to organized crime).
This brazen spirit comes across in the city’s cuisine. Not only can you find traditional barbecue as well as biscuits and gravy, but you can also explore a host of great Mexican spots. And the city features a lineup of hip new restaurants seeking to feature local farms and highlight this Midwestern city’s food identity.
We talked to two food experts in Kansas City to get the low-down on what makes Kansas City eats so special. Ryan Bazeal, owner and chef of Novel, and Natasha Goellner, pastry chef at The Antler Room and owner of her own bakery, Mulberry & Mott, broke it down for us.
4 Barbecue is big in KC, but Mexican might be even bigger.
5 Everyone in Kansas City has a soft spot for Boulevard Brewing Co. Everyone.
@boulevard_beer's Bourbon Barrel Quad Ale is now in stock! It's an abbey-style quadruple aged in bourbon barrels with hints of tart cherry with caramel notes. - #thecommonmarket #thecommonmarketoakwold #commonmarketoakwold #commonmarket #boulevardbrewing #craftbeer #kansascitybeer #missouribeer #domesticcraftbeer #bourbonbarrelquad #barrelsonbarrles
6 There are a great many breakfast options to choose from, but biscuits and gravy is always the right choice.
7 Brunch is for real in Kansas City
8 It ain't chili unless it's got Williams seasoning.
9 Every fall, all of Kansas City heads out to the Louisburg Cider Mill.
10 The burnt ends at Arthur Brynt's will end you, in the best way possible.
11 A good dinner should be followed by Betty Rae's.
Wha?! I'd read about this #BBQ #IceCream a while back. Finally got over to Waldo to try it. A bold experiment, it just *barely* works. Full-on chunks of meat, and the sauce is Joe's KC original mixed w/house-made caramel. Glad I tried it, but there's much better flavors at Betty Rae's so I won't likely have it again. #BurntEnds #JoesKCBBQ #BettyRaesIceCream #KCMO
