09/21/2017 10:33 am ET

The Kardashians Recreate Season 1's 'KUWTK' Intro And It's Exactly What We Need

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

By Cavan Sieczkowski

Believe it or not, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” has been on the air for a decade. And that’s reason (for some) to celebrate. 

The family is gearing up for their E! reality series’ fourteenth season, premiering next month, along with a 10th anniversary special set to air Sunday. The ladies decided to commemorate those 10 long years by recreating their iconic Season 1 intro. 

For those who don’t remember, when “KUWTK” first aired back in 2007, few knew who the Kardashians were. So the intro featured actual introductions to the now-famous clan. 

Kim was the family’s biggest star at the time, and the intro made sure everyone knew it. 

Fast forward 10 years, and they’re all stars, with professional modeling careers and burgeoning billion-dollar brands.

In the new teaser trailer posted to Facebook on Tuesday, the Kardashians pay homage to Season 1, reminding everyone how it all began and who they have to thank for their fame ...

... Kris Jenner. 

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” 10th anniversary special airs Sunday on E! at 9 p.m. ET. Season 14 of “KUWTK” premieres Sunday, Oct. 1, at 9 p.m. ET.

Cavan Sieczkowski Deputy Director of News & Analytics, HuffPost

