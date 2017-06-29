STYLE
The Duchess Of Cambridge Is So Mod In This Adorable New Gucci Dress

Well, this is a new look.

So groovy, Duchess. 

The former Kate Middleton visited the Victoria & Albert Museum in London on Thursday to help open a new wing, wearing a look that feels like it was plucked straight out of another era. 

Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Swinging!

Kate paired a new red-and-black-trimmed Gucci tweed dress with a red clutch, black pumps and a heightened half-up ’do that we are totally digging. 

Samir Hussein via Getty Images
SO CUTE. 

The dress, which is also embellished with pearl buttons, is still available at Harvey Nichols for the whopping price of $2,376.03.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

A small price to pay in the name of royal-worthy summer perfection, no?

Jamie Feldman Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

