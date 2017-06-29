So groovy, Duchess.
The former Kate Middleton visited the Victoria & Albert Museum in London on Thursday to help open a new wing, wearing a look that feels like it was plucked straight out of another era.
Kate paired a new red-and-black-trimmed Gucci tweed dress with a red clutch, black pumps and a heightened half-up ’do that we are totally digging.
The dress, which is also embellished with pearl buttons, is still available at Harvey Nichols for the whopping price of $2,376.03.
A small price to pay in the name of royal-worthy summer perfection, no?
