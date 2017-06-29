So groovy, Duchess.

The former Kate Middleton visited the Victoria & Albert Museum in London on Thursday to help open a new wing, wearing a look that feels like it was plucked straight out of another era.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Swinging!

Kate paired a new red-and-black-trimmed Gucci tweed dress with a red clutch, black pumps and a heightened half-up ’do that we are totally digging.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images SO CUTE.

The dress, which is also embellished with pearl buttons, is still available at Harvey Nichols for the whopping price of $2,376.03.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images