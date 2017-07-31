There’s no shame in the Duchess of Cambridge’s outfit-repeating game. But we may have just learned her trick to making those old looks seem new again.
The former Kate Middleton wore a white Alexander McQueen coat dress to a World War I memorial service in Belgium on Sunday.
Savvy fans might recall It’s the very same dress she wore to Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015.
Although the shoes, jewelry and lack of stroller help set the new look apart, it’s really all about switching one elaborate hat for a bigger, fancier hat.
It’s as simple as that, and it’s a trick that she’s worked at weddings, too:
Sometimes she reverses course and ditches a hat altogether, as with this red McQueen dress:
Sigh. A girl after our own repeat-loving hearts.
