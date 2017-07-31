There’s no shame in the Duchess of Cambridge’s outfit-repeating game. But we may have just learned her trick to making those old looks seem new again.

The former Kate Middleton wore a white Alexander McQueen coat dress to a World War I memorial service in Belgium on Sunday.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images T(hat)'s how you repeat a look.

Savvy fans might recall It’s the very same dress she wore to Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Another lovely look.

Although the shoes, jewelry and lack of stroller help set the new look apart, it’s really all about switching one elaborate hat for a bigger, fancier hat.

It’s as simple as that, and it’s a trick that she’s worked at weddings, too:

Getty Images L: At Laura Parker Bowles' wedding in 2006. R: At Zara Phillips' wedding in 2011.

Sometimes she reverses course and ditches a hat altogether, as with this red McQueen dress:

Getty Images L: At the Thames Diamond Jubilee Pageant in 2012, R: At a dramatic arts reception in 2014.