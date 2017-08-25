We all know Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio are the best of pals. The Hollywood A-listers met over 20 years ago on the set of some 1997 movie called “Titanic,” which catapulted them into superstardom.

And it sounds like they’ll never forget where they came from.

In the new issue of Glamour U.K., Winslet shares some insight into her friendship with DiCaprio, revealing what they really do when they spend weekends together in St. Tropez.

“You don’t even want to know the last conversation we had, because it was so funny and made me laugh so much. We found ourselves saying to each other, ‘Can you imagine if the world really knew the stupid things we say?’ I’m not going to tell you what we actually talk about, but yeah, we’re very, very close,” she said, “and sometimes we do quote the odd ‘Titanic’ line back and forth to each other, because only we can, and we find it really funny.”

Wait, we can quote “Titanic” lines too, Kate. Can we join you on your next reunion trip?

(Anywhere that doesn’t require a cruise ship, Leo. Thanks for asking.)

Winslet, 41, and DiCaprio, 42, have always spoken highly of each other and of the bond they formed on the set of the James Cameron box-office hit.

During her speech after winning Best Actress in a Drama at the Golden Globes for “Revolutionary Road” in 2009, a teary-eyed Winslet looked directly at her co-star DiCaprio and told him, “Leo, I’m so happy I can stand here and tell you how much I love you and how much I’ve loved you for 13 years. Your performance in this film is nothing short of spectacular. I love you with all my heart, I really do.”

Following that touching moment, DiCaprio told Oprah Winfrey, “In a lot of ways, Kate and I have really grown up in this industry together; we’ve been a support mechanism for each other for such a long period of time. We’ve been there for each other and helped guide each other.”