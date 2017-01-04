Katie Couric's Makeup-Free Selfie Is All Of Us This Week

Going back to work after the holidays is tough. Going back to work after the holidays and 10 years off is a feat of strength.
Katie Couric returned to her post at the “Today” show this week to celebrate Matt Lauer’s 20th anniversary on the show, and consequently returned to the very early morning routine that comes with it. She posted a sleepy makeup-free selfie to Instagram Wednesday that’s all too familiar for anyone struggling to get back into the swing of things this week.
”Day 3 of @todayshow time to make the donuts. #firstmirrorselfie #lastmirrorselfie #omg,” she captioned the adorable photo.
But it’s not just the makeup-free selfie that’s making Couric’s week-long return so sweet; her social media accounts have been filled with throwback gems. Here she is singing with Darlene Love:
And here she is giving us all the feels with a photo of her and Lauer (and a self-deprecating joke about her necklace):
Sigh. To quote Rihanna, we want you to stay, Katie.
