Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Look Like A Couple At Ed Sheeran Concert

In the words of Ed Sheeran, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry “push and pull like a magnet do.” The former couple sure seemed attracted to each other Saturday night.

The “Roar” singer and “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor were spotted together during a Sheeran concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles, holding hands, hugging and cuddling up, Entertainment Tonight reported on Sunday. You know, doing the stuff that couples do.

So perhaps the “respectful, loving space” that their reps said the two were giving each other after their February breakup has closed a bit.

We’ve reached out to both camps, but for now here are a few images from the night to keep tongues wagging.

Katy Perry has been spotted with Orlando Bloom at Ed Sheeran's concert. Are they back together again? pic.twitter.com/pyQgpOzgrD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 13, 2017

Here's Orlando saying "hi love" to us last night 😭😭😍 Katy was walking in front of him! pic.twitter.com/4GMn4ylaIs — M. Valencia (@_monthse) August 13, 2017

Here's Katy Perry exiting the concert last night. Orlando was walking right behind in the group of friends! I should've posted this 1 first pic.twitter.com/GYNnx8Kj0l — M. Valencia (@_monthse) August 13, 2017

One concertgoer told ET that Bloom put his around arm around Perry’s waist several times and she sat in his lap.

People also noted that fans tweeted that they saw them kissing, as well.