08/14/2017 05:55 am ET

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Look Like A Couple At Ed Sheeran Concert

Could this be a relationship redux?

By Ron Dicker
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, pictured in January, sparked talk of a reconciliation by appearing together at an Ed Sheeran concert on Saturday.

In the words of Ed Sheeran, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry “push and pull like a magnet do.” The former couple sure seemed attracted to each other Saturday night.

The “Roar” singer and “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor were spotted together during a Sheeran concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles, holding hands, hugging and cuddling up, Entertainment Tonight reported on Sunday. You know, doing the stuff that couples do.

So perhaps the “respectful, loving space” that their reps said the two were giving each other after their February breakup has closed a bit.

We’ve reached out to both camps, but for now here are a few images from the night to keep tongues wagging.

One concertgoer told ET that Bloom put his around arm around Perry’s waist several times and she sat in his lap.

People also noted that fans tweeted that they saw them kissing, as well.

If they are indeed getting back together, we wish those kids well.

Ron Dicker General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

