Katy Perry Just Upset Some Koala Advocates In Australia

Katy Perry has made another oopsie ― this time over koala endangerment.

Before her Witness tour reaches Australia, the pop star read a script for an ad for the department store chain Myer alongside her pup, Nugget, as part of a promotional ticket giveaway. But the ad ended with an unfortunate kicker: “Let’s go chase some koalas, Nugget!”

Turns out, dogs are actually a top threat to koala preservation in Australia.

One animal rights activist was particularly unhappy about the spot, calling it “disgusting” in an interview with The Courier Mail.

“This is just absolute ignorance from Perry and Myer, and inappropriate on so many levels,” wildlife vet Claire Madden told the outlet.

It may be hard to imagine how a teacup poodle might pose a serious threat to a koala, a surprisingly violent member of the animal kingdom, but a confrontation doesn’t seem like a great idea for anyone involved. For her part, Perry must be accustomed to controversy by now, having drawn the ire of PETA over her “Roar” video, which cast live animals, and raised eyebrows for years over appropriation accusations.

Myer has since cut the offensive line after The Courier Mail pointed out its flaw. It’s been replaced with something much more animal-friendly: “OK, Nugget, it’s time to get your puppy passport!”

As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard discovered the hard way, Australia has strict biosecurity laws to protect its richly diverse flora and fauna; the former couple ran into a spate of legal trouble after allowing their two Yorkshire terriers to enter the country without proper documentation.