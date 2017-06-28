Why Katy Perry Passed On Naked Paddle Boarding With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry was just as shook as everyone else when those vacation pics of Orlando Bloom paddle boarding naked were published.

In an interview with KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O. on Wednesday, the “Bon Appétit” singer reflected on those infamous photos and admitted she passed on naked paddle boarding herself.

“He asked me if I wanted to be [naked] and I was just like, it’s one of those things where I was like, oh nah.”

“You know when you’re dating someone sometimes, it’s exciting to be like, ‘Oh, should we try and make out over here in this place’ or what have you, and I was just not in the mood,” she added. “I saved it for the boat!”

Perry, a huge advocate for the benefits of therapy, said her therapist definitely got a rundown on the incident.

“I’ve had a lot of therapy about that moment actually,” the 32-year-old singer said.

To be honest, who isn’t still processing those paddleboarding pics?

Bloom, 40, has talked about the photos, too, admitting to Elle UK in April that he wasn’t exactly prepared for getting photographed in such a private moment.

“I wouldn’t have put myself in that position if I’d thought it would happen,” he said.

“I’ve been photographed a million times in a million ways. I have a good radar,” the 40-year-old actor added. “We’d been completely alone for five days. Nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything. So I had a moment of feeling free.”