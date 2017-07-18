Keeping up with Brain Mapping

It is so hard to keep up with the amount of information that’s coming your way in today’s digital world. To keep up with the explosion of scientific information that is presently out there, one of the geeky things scientists like to do is gather together for scientific conferences. Such conferences provide a good way to get exposed to the hottest current trends and ideas in the field and give you a window into the future of scientific progress. Just as birds migrate south for the winter, brain mappers gather each summer for the Organization for Human Brain Mapping (OHBM). Last year I told you about our meeting with the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland. This year the meeting migrated to the beautiful Vancouver, Canada. The city offered us picture perfect weather and many fun venues. However, the tone of the conference was set by several keynote addresses that kept us in the Convention Center despite the charm of the city. Because we want you, the public, to be up to speed with the latest in human brain mapping, here are short snippets of what those keynotes were about: