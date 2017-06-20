SPORTS
Keith Hernandez's Baseball Commentary Turns NSFW On Hot Mic

You've got to listen to this odd thing he said about a pitcher.

By Ron Dicker
The color commentary of Keith Hernandez, pictured in 2015, turned off-color Monday.

What a boob.

SNY announcer Keith Hernandez thought he was on a commercial break during the Mets-Dodgers game in Los Angeles Monday when he made an off-color remark about Nationals pitcher Tanner Roark, who was hit hard by the Marlins earlier.

“Roark’s been getting his tits lit,” Hernandez told colleague Gary Cohen.

The reason we know he said that is because the mic was hot and they were not off the air.

Here’s the audio and the inevitable Twitter reaction. 

Many baseball fans know Hernandez as the 1979 National League co-MVP who won a World Series title with the Cardinals in 1982 and later helped lead the Mets to a World Series championship in 1986. He is also recognized for his stint on “Seinfeld” in 1992.

Now he’ll also be known as the guy who said a pitcher got his “tits lit.”

