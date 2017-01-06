NEW: The video to send to the person you know who is still supporting Trump. There is no yelling and no policy talk pic.twitter.com/8ADyBBuFi2— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 6, 2017
Keith Olbermann is trying a new approach.
In the latest clip for his “The Resistance” series on GQ, Olbermann isn’t trying to change anyone’s mind about the election, policy, beliefs or politics.
There’s just one thing he wants Trump supporters to know about the man they elected ― something he thinks they’re already “smart enough to recognize,” even if they’re not quite ready to say it out loud.
Check it out above.
Also on HuffPost
From Our PartnersPresented by LendingTree
How will Donald Trump’s first 100 days impact YOU? Subscribe, choose the community that you most identify with or want to learn more about and we’ll send you the news that matters most once a week throughout Trump’s first 100 days in office. Learn more