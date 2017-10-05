Kellyanne Conway's Rambling Nonsense May Have Broken Chris Cuomo

Kellyanne Conway: "The Second Amendment is a bedrock principle of our Constitution ... that should be protected" https://t.co/2WYmWASFmo

Kellyanne Conway launched one of her trademark rants during an appearance on CNN’s “New Day,” but host Chris Cuomo wasn’t having it.

The White House counselor on Thursday criticized top Democrats for advocating for gun control in the wake of Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas, saying “this conversation isn’t being had until tragedies like this strike.”

Support in Congress has grown this week for a ban on bump stocks, the legal device the Las Vegas shooter used to make his semi-automatic weapons fire like machine guns.

“You see Hillary Clinton ... rushing to judgement on Twitter the other day while people are still looking through the rubble, searching through the hospitals for their missing loved ones, trying to politicize,” Conway said. “She’s tweeted about guns exactly one time this year. Bernie Sanders, zero times. Elizabeth Warren, zero times. They have tweeted about Russia over 30 times, Sanders and Warren.”

Then Conway turned her attention to CNN’s coverage of the ongoing investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“Your obsession with Russia has been to the exclusion of this conversation,” she said. “I know the high-horse calvary loves to run in, beating and thumping their chests after the tragedies, but let’s step back and have a thoughtful conversation about everything that’s at play here.”

Cuomo sighed.

“Kellyanne, I’m tired, so I apologize in advance, but I have to tell you, a lot of this just doesn’t wash,” he said. “All you need to know about the bump stock is that it was legal and that’s what allowed him to lay down that field of fire. That’s all you need to know about it. There’s no thoughtful conversation to have about it.”