Twitter Responds To Kellyanne Conway’s Latest Spin And It’s Too Funny

People on Twitter cannot handle Kellyanne Conway’s spin anymore — and their annoyance makes for some great jokes.

On Monday, the White House counselor went on CNN to defend Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting in June 2016 with a lawyer linked to the Russian government.

Conway backed Trump Jr.’s latest account of the meeting, in which he said he attended a meeting set up by a contact from the Miss Universe pageant because he was promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

Kellyanne Conway defends Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russian lawyer, watch the full interview https://t.co/2zRfras7g2 — CNN (@CNN) July 10, 2017

Conway then alluded that this was OK because there was “no information provided that was meaningful” during this meeting, and it was more about Russian adoption.

I will hand it to Kellyanne Conway: The "@DonaldJTrumpJr is far too stupid to know what he was doing" defense is the most believable. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 10, 2017

Due to Conway’s admission that Trump Jr. had met with someone linked to the Russian government, albeit unknowingly, CNN host Chris Cuomo then questioned why Conway and the Trump administration had denied contact in the past.

That’s when Conway changed the subject and began criticizing CNN for their negative coverage of the Trump administration — for about 30 minutes.

“You want to talk about Russia. I want to talk about America,” Conway told Cuomo.

“I know, but there are also reasons why you don’t want to talk about Russia, and I do,” Cuomo responded. “It is my responsibility to cover things that matter to the American people, not just the things that are positive to the president. My job is not to curry favor.”

Like Cuomo, Twitter users weren’t having any of Conway’s smoke and mirrors game.

Here are users’ funniest responses:

Whoever chanted Kellyanne Conway's name 3 times and caused her to crawl out of a microwave, can you please stop? Joke's not funny anymore. — Aiden Wolfe (@AidenWolfe) July 10, 2017

Kellyanne Conway's credibility is more damaged than her hair. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) July 10, 2017

Kellyanne Conway logic on @CNN



If you break into a house but don't find anything of value, you didnt commit a crime. — Andy Waqudu (@waqudu) July 10, 2017

Let's be clear, Kellyanne Conway would say Antifreeze tasted like fruit drinks if she's paid enough. At this point, her blinks are lies. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) July 10, 2017

Everytime Kellyanne Conway trends on twitter an angel dies 🙈 — Millennial Democrats (@Millennial_Dems) July 10, 2017

The face I make when I see Kellyanne CONway. pic.twitter.com/ngEWmumcnI — Sophie Katherine G. (@ClassicSophie) July 10, 2017

how i know you did something seriously wrong: kellyanne conway is on tv saying you did nothing wrong. — ray hatfield (@rayhatfield) July 10, 2017

Kellyanne Conway chews out Chris Cuomo over CNN’s lies and refusal to cover the things Americans care about, like the Bowling Green Massacre — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) July 10, 2017

Instead of pointless interviews with KellyAnne Conway, why not save money by interviewing a parrot. We might actually learn something then. — Marcy (@mms5048) July 10, 2017

Everytime Kellyanne Conway trends, a Pinocchio becomes a real boy. — Brandon Besserer (@BrandonBesserer) July 10, 2017

When the White House is in TROUBLE they send Kellyanne Conway.



Next move is Sean Spicer at the WH Press Briefing.



Fine. Tuned. Machine. pic.twitter.com/x2WMTwHUQ4 — Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) July 10, 2017

Kellyanne Conway: Why is everyone talking about Russia?



Maybe because your boss tweeted about Putin 7 times yesterday. — Jessie Lahr (@JessieLahrr) July 10, 2017

Kellyanne Conway help me out here... pic.twitter.com/AyAXdlj2MX — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) July 10, 2017