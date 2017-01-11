Kendall Jenner Hits Back At 'Upsetting' Plastic Surgery Rumors

Gabriel Olsen via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner is not here for any speculation about her looks.

Jenner took to her personal website to address the rumors once and for all.

“When I deleted my Instagram back in November, people were saying, ‘Kendall deleted her account to have full facial reconstruction!’” Jenner wrote. “I was like, this is CRAZY. I didn’t even address it at the time. Because if I address it, people are going to be like ‘Oh, so she’s defending herself—she must be guilty.’”

Jenner added that she is completely happy with her looks, and feels that she is set up to fail on social media.

“As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed?” Jenner asked. “It doesn’t even make sense. It’s crazy because sometimes I feel like people just want me to lose.”

At the end of the day, Jenner feels sorry for her social media haters.

“I found this Instagram page devoted to Kardashian bashing and it has a lot of followers,” Jenner wrote. “I just felt sad for whoever’s behind it—who has the time? People forget that they’re talking about real people who have real feelings and actually live their everyday lives (for the most part) just like everyone else.”