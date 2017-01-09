ENTERTAINMENT

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Eating Pizza At A Golden Globes After-Party Is The Best

No matter how you slice it.

01/09/2017 09:43 am ET | Updated 4 hours ago
Cavan Sieczkowski Deputy Director, News & Analytics

Kendall and Kylie Jenner looked like they had a fantastic time at the Golden Globes after-party Sunday night, thanks mainly to pizza. 

The reality star sisters were photographed munching on the cheesy snack on a couch in the corner, seemingly loving life, at the bash thrown by Universal, NBC, Focus Features and E! Entertainment at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. 

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

The two went as each other’s date to the event, and wore matching topknots, too. 

Jesse Grant via Getty Images
JOHN FREDRICKS via Getty Images
Jerod Harris via Getty Images

Related...

Also on HuffPost

Golden Globes 2017 Ceremony

More:

Kylie Jenner Kendall Jenner Keeping Up With The Kardashians Golden Globe Awards
Suggest a correction
Comments
Kendall And Kylie Jenner Eating Pizza At A Golden Globes After-Party Is The Best

CONVERSATIONS