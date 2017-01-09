Kendall and Kylie Jenner looked like they had a fantastic time at the Golden Globes after-party Sunday night, thanks mainly to pizza.
The reality star sisters were photographed munching on the cheesy snack on a couch in the corner, seemingly loving life, at the bash thrown by Universal, NBC, Focus Features and E! Entertainment at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
The two went as each other’s date to the event, and wore matching topknots, too.
