KFC Just Released Online Merch, And It's Actually Kind Of Amazing

When it comes to words associated with fast food joint KFC, it’s safe to say that “fashion” doesn’t come to mind. Until now.

On Thursday, the brand debuted a new line of clothing, jewelry and home items as part of a collection called KFC Ltd.

With items like fried chicken socks, a truly perfect fried chicken crew neck sweatshirt and various blankets, pillowcases and framed prints for your home, we have to admit this normcore-ish collection is pretty fun.

KFC We. Want. Everything.

After all, who among us wouldn’t want to pay $20,000 for a 400-year-old meteorite that’s been carved into the shape of the Zinger sandwich?

KFC Truly insane.

“KFC and Colonel Sanders have been American pop culture icons for more than 70 years,” Steve Kelly, KFC U.S. director of media and digital, said in a press release. “Our fans were craving a way to embrace the fried chicken lifestyle, and KFC Ltd. gives them the opportunity to let their colonel flag fly.”

Some of the items, which range from a $1-$80 (excluding the meteorite) are already sold out. Check out a sampling of the fried chicken awesomeness below:

View the rest of the items at the KFC Ltd. shop