College Kicker's Video Proves His Twitter Haters Wrong — And It's Good!

Way to give critics the boot.

01/12/2017 08:19 am ET | Updated 2 hours ago
Ron Dicker General Assignment Reporter, The Huffington Post
Cole Netten kicked his critics with a brilliant video that highlights mean tweets aimed at him and his eventual improvement.

Iowa State kicker Cole Netten had his struggles ― both with accuracy and the Twitter trolls who roasted him.

So Netten put together a video of some of the meaner tweets he’s received and set them to composer Edvard Grieg’s “In The Hall of The Mountain King” from “Peer Gynt.”

But it gets better, as did Netten. While the music builds, we see clips of Netten’s improvement during the 2016 season that culminated in his being named to the All-Big 12 Conference first team.

For the record, Netten made 16 of 17 field goal attempts to top the conference in field-goal percentage in 2016.

Now that’s the way to answer critics. 

