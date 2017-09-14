Kickstarter Campaign for a Book of Mormon Movie

There are only 10 hours left for an already successful KICKSTARTER CAMPAIGN. This Kickstarter is for a short-film covering portions of the religious and controversial book, THE BOOK OF MORMON.
According to the Kickstarter page, this campaign:
- Minimum Goal Achieved on 911, 2017!
- 3rd ALL-TIME Highest Funded Short Film on Kickstarter
- TOP 3% ALL-TIME Kickstarter Campaigns.
- TOP 1% ALL-TIME Film Kickstarter Campaigns.
- NUMBER 2 Hottest Live Kickstarter under Film/Video on Kicktraq.
- As featured on KSL
The short firm is about (from the Kickstarter page):
My name is Darin Southam. I’m the writer and creator of Reign of Judges: Title of Liberty. This is a period-action film, like Braveheart, but set in the 73 BC pre-Columbian New World. A humble soldier rises unexpectedly as the protector of a young republic. Now Chief Captain of a war-weary nation, Moroni defends his country with revolutionary prowess, but his greatest struggle will be uniting a beleaguered people.
According to the Kickstarter page:
As unbelievable as it may seem, Reign of Judges: Title of Liberty stands to be the FIRST Book of Mormon war epic EVER made. This film is also the first of a planned trilogy. Like Star Wars, our story starts in the middle of the saga. Based on a controversial book with over 200M copies in circulation, Reign of Judges: Title of Liberty is most definitely a film for everyone.
Apparently, an atheist made the following comment about the story of Captain Moroni as found in The Book of Mormon:
