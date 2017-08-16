ENTERTAINMENT
Kid Ventriloquist Gets Tongues Wagging Again On 'America's Got Talent'

She and a Mel. B-crushing mouse ace a Motown classic.

By Ron Dicker

The 12-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer returned to “America’s Got Talent” in the live round Tuesday, sporting more confidence and attitude.

In May, Farmer overcame visible nerves to earn a Golden Buzzer from judge Mel B. for a stunning rendition of “Summertime” using a dummy rabbit.

This time she brought a Mel B.-loving mouse to sing (with Darci’s deftly hidden vocal power) “Who’s Lovin’ You” ― a song made famous by the Jackson 5. The results were just as electrifying. Watch below.

