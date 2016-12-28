The holidays bring everyone together.

Former frenemies Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton were all smiles when they reunited at Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve bash on Saturday. The two posed for a photo together, which Hilton shared on Instagram Tuesday.

Lovely evening celebrating the holidays with @KimKardashian. ✨✨👸🏼👸🏻✨✨ A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Dec 27, 2016 at 5:24pm PST

Ten years ago, Hilton introduced Kardashian to the world when she brought her as her guest to the Lakers’ Annual Casino Night back in 2006. The rest is history.

Jason Merritt via Getty Images

While there seemingly has been some shade-throwing in between, Hilton was chummy with the whole Kardashian clan Saturday night.

Holidays with the baes @KylieJenner & @NickyHilton. ✨✨👸🏼👸🏻👸🏼✨✨ A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:19pm PST

#GoodTimes celebrating Christmas with these beauties @KhloeKardashian & @NickyHilton. 🎄❤️🎄 A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:49pm PST

#Kristmas with Santa & @CaitlynJenner. 🎄🎅🏻🎄 A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Dec 25, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

Love my #SexyMamas 🔥👸🏼👸🏻🔥 #Kristmas 🎄 A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Dec 25, 2016 at 12:15am PST

At least 2016 was good for something.