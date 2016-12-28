The holidays bring everyone together.
Former frenemies Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton were all smiles when they reunited at Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve bash on Saturday. The two posed for a photo together, which Hilton shared on Instagram Tuesday.
Ten years ago, Hilton introduced Kardashian to the world when she brought her as her guest to the Lakers’ Annual Casino Night back in 2006. The rest is history.
While there seemingly has been some shade-throwing in between, Hilton was chummy with the whole Kardashian clan Saturday night.
At least 2016 was good for something.
