Kim Kardashian Responds To 'Invasive' Reports About Surrogacy

During one “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” episode last year, Kardashian said she wanted to “explore surrogacy,” though later said she wanted to try having the baby herself, despite the potential health risks. She even underwent uterine surgery in an attempt to get pregnant a third time, but the procedure was unsuccessful.

“I feel like surrogacy really is the only other option for me,” Kardashian said during an April episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”