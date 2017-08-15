Kim Kardashian has issued an apology to fans after defending makeup artist Jeffree Star, who’s sparked controversy in the past for racist comments.

The mother-of-two took to Instagram to speak directly to her followers, telling them she feels naive for thinking she “had the right to say get over it in a situation that involves racism.”

“I really, really, really am sorry,” she said in her Instagram story.

#KimKardashian apologizes for defending #JeffreeStar's racist past. She didn't know enough about the situation to tell fans to get over it. pic.twitter.com/T0lRAuNZ8E — BallerAlert (@balleralert) August 15, 2017

The whole ordeal started when the reality star was showing off swatches of her new contour kits on social media Monday.

Upon seeing the clips, Star was quick to call out Kardashian’s swatching technique (aka the way she used her fingers to rub the makeup on her arm) and said her makeup “looks like chalk.”

Umm... Kim what is going on with those new swatches?? 🍵 Looks like chalk 😒 pic.twitter.com/yCTZg2UhZu — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 14, 2017

Kardashian’s fans apparently weren’t having it. According to the 36-year-old, people proceeded to go after Star, bringing up offensive comments he made in the past, which he’s since apologized for more than once.

Thats when Kardashian took a stand.

“I see that my fans are totally hating on someone like Jeffree Star for being honest about my struggle swatches. But because of his remarks I’m learning,” she said. “I get that it’s a serious deal if you say racial things but I do believe in people changing. And people that apologize, I will give them the benefit of the doubt. I know better than anyone that I hate when people bring up my past or mistakes that I’ve made in the past, so let him live.”

Kardashian said she appreciated Star’s honesty, which encouraged her to ask her makeup artist for help with a better swatching technique.

Then, Kardashian herself faced backlash from people who disagreed with her decision to defend Star.

. @KimKardashian WE do not have to forgive Jeffree Star. Especially when his behavior has not changed. — La Bronze James (@jackieaina) August 15, 2017

Kim Kardashian can keep that garbage Ass statement about ppl forgiving Jeffree Star to herself. Baby you have TWO. BLACK. CHILDREN. — Jay Dior (@JayKenMinaj) August 15, 2017

Kim Kardashian a mother to black children is caping for Jeffree Star RE: his continued racist remarks. pic.twitter.com/5LpKTQU9Ni — #NotInCourtRoom502 (@CheRox) August 15, 2017

Kim kardashian is WHITE &a she telling us to forgive Jeffree star for being racist. It didn't offended you personally so stfu. — 👾 (@hispanicmilf) August 15, 2017

Meanwhile, Star took to Twitter to defend his comments about Kardashian’s products and noted, “I f**king love Kim Kardashian.” Seems like there are no hard feelings between the two.

I fucking love @KimKardashian and was giving her shit earlier because I didn't like how she swatched her powders! Doesn't mean it's bad — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 15, 2017

I always give honest, real reviews once I try a product on my face. I never look at swatches and make a full review come on... — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 15, 2017

The fact that someone like @KimKardashian can understand and take real feedback is what a REAL boss bitch does. Love you 💋 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 15, 2017

Ps. Some of y'all are so extra... You were mad that I loved @KimKardashian's creme contours and said I was fake. Sorry, the formula was 🔥 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 15, 2017

But when I say I don't like something, all of a sudden I'm shady and "jealous" - You can't win with the internet hahaha 😁 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 15, 2017

Shout out to everyone out there who loves the truth, I appreciate everyone who respects my opinions 👌🏼 — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 15, 2017

As for Kardashian’s apology, not everyone is buying it.

But she didn't say specifically what she was apologizing for. Half assed apology — Swn (@swanvegas) August 15, 2017

Queen of Back Track! 🙄 Lets face Facts Kardashian Jenner Klan care nothing about the culture they are extorting — Victoria (@BalanceHysteria) August 15, 2017