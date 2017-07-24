Kiwi: Season One Learn phonics skills with Twiki and Twini!

Learn phonics skills with Twiki and Twini! In this collection of 26 episodes, Twiki and Twini take us on fun and educational adventures to discover new words and new sounds. In each episode, Twiki and Twini encounter different objects themed together such as animals, trucks, and more! As each object is presented in the episode, your little one will then watch as Twiki and Twini spell the word out phonetically in fun, illustrative letters that resemble the word being spelled out with their friends. For instance, when spelling out chicken the letters resemble a chicken with its feathers and legs. Each adventure continues with a total of four to five words being spelled out in each episode. In this Season 1 collection, your little one will learn how to spell colors like red and blue to food words like fruit to animal words like snake .

The fun and learning never end with Twiki and Twini! Get ready to enter into an unexpected universe comprised of sounds, words, and images. ” KIDS FIRST! Adult Juror, Eli B. comments, “Twiki & Twini are curious little birds that lead us to lots of discoveries! There are plenty of relevant and silly sounds along the way. The stories are led by the narration and interaction with the kiwis via a child and an adult. This gives a sense of inquiry and offers soft guidance simultaneously.” KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, Carla P. adds, “I like that this DVD teaches vocabulary and spelling to little kids. They learn how to spell words correctly and expands their vocabulary. This show is great for learning words that used in daily life.” Na’im S. wraps it up with, “This DVD is about friendship, education and fun… All of the adventures have a different storyline and include lots of word building exercises and other educational things to help learn different things such as spelling and grammar.” See their full reviews below.

Kiwi: Season One By Eli B., KIDS FIRST! Juror

Kiwi is a stop-motion, animated educational children’s series with two very funny and lovable kiwi birds, Twiki & Twini, as the lead characters. In each episode, the kiwis go on adventures discovering new worlds of words and sounds. For example, some of the focus words include “cow,” “fruit,” “map,” “house” and “blue.” Words are spelled out phonetically and are used in clear and cohesive imagery and storyline. Twiki & Twini are curious little birds that lead us to lots of discoveries! There are plenty of relevant and silly sounds along the way. The stories are led by the narration and interaction with the kiwis via a child and an adult. This gives a sense of inquiry and offers soft guidance simultaneously. I really enjoyed this DVD and recommend it for children ages 2 to 6. The menu offers “Play All” or “Stories, individually” (26 of them at 11 minutes each). I give this 5 Star out of 5 stars.

Kiwi: Season One Reviewed by Carla P., KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, age 12

I like that this DVD teaches vocabulary and spelling to little kids. They learn how to spell words correctly and expands their vocabulary. This show is great for learning words that used in daily life.Kiwi: Season One teaches little kids vocabulary and spelling. This DVD has 26 episodes that teach new words and sounds so kids can learn how to spell words correctly and expand their vocabulary.

The series features two kiwi birds named Twiki and Twini who go on adventures and teach kids how to spell out words in a fun way. They encounter new animals, objects and other items as they teach kids how to spell out each word. The objects or animals are all related to a particular theme. There is barely any speaking by the characters in the show, but there is great narration that gets the kids intrigued with the story. The animation is a stop motion clay animation (claymation) technique similar to other popular kid’s shows such as Pingu. Claymation is not used a lot today since currently computer generated imagery (CGI) is used more frequently. However, the show does features some computer animation like the graphics when word are spelled out on the screen. There are not too many other characters, but my favorite character is the recurring rabbit in the first few episodes. The rabbit eats a lot and even tries to eat a whole cake! The rabbit is very funny and had me chuckling the whole time. The premise of this show is to teach little kids phonics, vocabulary and spelling. It’s great for preschool learning and for introducing kids to spelling words that are used in everyday conversations. I give this 5 out of 5 stars and recommend it to ages 3 to 6. This DVD is available now so, go check it out.

Kiwi: Season 1 By Na’im S., KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, age 11

This DVD is about friendship, education and fun. This series is about two kiwis named Twiki and Twini, who go on different adventures throughout different episodes. All of the adventures have a different storyline and include lots of word building exercises and other educational things to help learn different things such as spelling and grammar.

This show is directed towards little kids, ages 2 to 5. I watched this DVD as if I was younger and I would definitely like it as a younger kid. I would enjoy watching it, but I would probably get out of my seat and start playing around and doing the things that they tell me to do and try to spell the words. This show is best to watch before bedtime because you might stay seated and repeat what they tell you to say. I watched it with a 5-year-old and a two-year-old and got to observe them watching it. The 5-year-old said she loved every part of it and she started dancing to the music. The 2-year-old was a little more descriptive and loved the way the characters interacted with each other.

The graphics are really good for a animated show. It does remind me of music video stle graphics because they often stand in front of a white background and there isn’t much going on in the different places they explore.