Korean Hip-Hop Artist Joins American Record Label

By Youngjin Kim, Research Intern, East-West Center in Washington. She is a student at the George Washington University.

Note : this article originally appeared in the East-West Center’s Asia Matters for America/America Matters for Asia initiative on August 16, 2017.

Jay Park, an American-born Korean hip-hop artist, became the first Asian -American artist to sign with Roc Nation—founded by Jay-Z—that manages top artists, such as Rihanna, J-Cole, and Willow. Park, a Seattle native with a breakdancing background, made his Korean debut as a member of a boy band, called 2PM, in 2008. Now a co-CEO of independent hip-hop record label “ Above Ordinary Music Group” (AOMG), Park has performed in the United States and released songs in English. Roc Nation also has a Latin division that promotes Latin culture and talents in the United States with its six Latin artists.

K-pop’s influence in America has been expanding. An increasing number of Korean concerts has made North America the second largest K-pop territory. There was a total of 102 K-pop concerts in the United States between 2013 and 2016, making the United States the country with the third most K-pop concerts. US-Korea musical collaborations across genres are also on the rise; notable collaborations include CL and Diplo’s “Doctor Pepper” in 2015 and Dean and Syd’s “love” in 2017. The recent winning of the Top Social Artist Award by a Korean boy band called BTS at this year’s Billboard Music Award further exemplified K-pop’s far-reaching influence.