The Asian invasion is happening and we’re here for it.

Jay-Z’s management company, Roc Nation, announced on Twitter Friday that Korean hip-hop star Jay Park has signed with the firm. Park made a name for himself back in 2008 with the hit K-pop group 2PM and launched a successful solo career after leaving the band. In 2013, he started an independent record label called AOMG, which is short for Above Ordinary Music Group .

Billboard reports that Park is the first Asian American to sign with Roc Nation.

“This is a win for Asian Americans,” Park posted on his Instagram. “This is a win for overlooked and under appreciated ...This is a win for hard work and dedication.”

Roc Nation did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Park left the group 2PM, which originated in Seoul, in a bit of scandal after he posted comments to MySpace (yes, MySpace) that offended some South Koreans. He flew back to his hometown of Seattle in 2009 and began his hip-hop career.

Since then Park has released four studio albums, including his bilingual album “Everything You Wanted.”