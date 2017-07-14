ENTERTAINMENT
Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Just Took Their 'Game Of Thrones' Obsession To New Heights

“Words cannot express our horniness for the ‘Game of Thrones’ premiere."

By Julia Brucculieri

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s obsession with “Game of Thrones” is no joke.

A video they posted on Thursday, in honor of the upcoming Season 7 premiere, on the other hand, is seriously hilarious. (Though nothing will ever beat their “Africa” video.)

“Words cannot express our horniness for the ‘Game of Thrones’ premiere. Hopefully this video will,” they wrote in a YouTube description. 

In the clip, the couple is seen performing the theme music with various instruments while dressed as different characters from the show. One minute they’re Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen (who share an intense make-out at one point), the next they’re Cersei and Jaime Lannister.

We think their “horniness” for the show was expressed loud and clear.

