Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Dating Men Again In The Future

Kristen Stewart refuses to place limits on her love.

The actress, who is currently dating model Stella Maxwell, opened up about her expansive approach to her sexuality and her love life ― as well as a number of other topics including fame, “resting bitch face” and being a woman in Trump’s America ― in the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

In one of a series of selected quotes from the magazine’s cover story, Stewart responded to a question about relationships by employing a grilled cheese analogy.

“Yeah, totally,” she told the magazine when asked if she would be open to dating men in the future. “Some people aren’t like that. Some people know that they like grilled cheese and they’ll eat it every day for the rest of their lives. I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once I’m like, ‘That was cool, what’s next?’”

Regardless of what term she’s using ― or not using ― to define her sexuality, Stewart hasn’t allowed what others think about her love life to keep her from living in her own authentic way.

“I’ve been deeply in love with everyone I’ve dated,” Stewart told Harper’s Bazaar. “Did you think I was faking it? I’ve always really embraced a duality. And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling...”

The actress also opened up about dressing as “a total tomboy” when she was younger and discovering it was “not the most normal thing.”

“It actually really hurt my feelings, like badly,” she mused. “Like, I remember being in the sixth grade [aged 11] and [people would say] ‘Kristen looks like a man. You’re a boy,’ or whatever, and I was so offended, horrified and embarrassed. Now I look back on it and I’m like, ‘Girl, be proud of that!’”