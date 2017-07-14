STYLE
07/14/2017 10:35 am ET

The Best Photos Of Kristen Stewart's Style Over The Years

She's always been edgy and cool.

By Carly Ledbetter

Kristen Stewart always stands out on the red carpet. 

The “Personal Shopper” actress has an edgy, unique sense of style that she’s honed over her many years in the public eye. Whether she’s rocking a T-shirt at Cannes like it’s no big deal or a gorgeous Chanel dress with a bleached blonde buzzcut, all eyes are always on her.  

Scroll through some of her best looks below: 

  • 2002
    Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
    At the premiere of 'Panic Room' on March 18, 2002. 
  • 2003
    Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
    At the "Cold Creek Manor" premiere in 2003. 
  • 2004
    J. Vespa via Getty Images
    A portrait at the 2004 Sundance Film Festival. 
  • 2005
    Jim Spellman via Getty Images
    At the 2005 premiere of  "Fierce People" at the 4th Annual Tribeca Film Festival. 
  • 2005
    Jason Merritt via Getty Images
    At the "Zathura" premiere in 2005 in Los Angeles, CA. 
  • 2007
    Charley Gallay via Getty Images
    At the 7th Annual Breakthrough Of The Year Awards at the Henry Fonda Theater on Dec. 9, 2007 in Los Angeles, CA. 
  • 2007
    Matt Carr via Getty Images
    Posing for "Into the Wild" during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2007 in Toronto, Canada.
  • 2007
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    At the premiere of "Into The Wild" on Sept. 18, 2007 in West Hollywood, California. 
  • 2007
    Brian Ach via Getty Images
    At "The Cake Eaters" premiere in 2007. 
  • 2008
    Mark Sullivan via Getty Images
    At the Video Music Awards; 'In Touch' After Party on Sept. 7, 2008 in Los Angeles, CA. 
  • 2008
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    At the MTV Movie Awards on June 1, 2008 in Universal City, California.
  • 2008
    Elisabetta A. Villa via Getty Images
    At the "Twilight" premiere during the 3rd Rome International Film Festival on Oct. 30, 2008 in Rome, Italy.
  • 2008
    Chris Polk via Getty Images
    At a sneak preview of "Twilight" on Nov. 7, 2008 in Beverly Hills, CA. 
  • 2008
    Lester Cohen via Getty Images
    At the "Twilight" world premiere on Nov. 17, 2008 in Westwood, California. 
  • 2009
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    At the premiere of "Adventureland" during the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 19, 2009 in Park City, Utah. 
  • 2009
    Jun Sato via Getty Images
    At the "Twilight" Japan Premiere on Feb. 27, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan. 
  • 2009
    Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images
    At the "Adventureland" premiere on March 16, 2009 in Hollywood, CA. 
  • 2009
    Jason Merritt via Getty Images
    At the 18th Annual MTV Movie Awards on May 31, 2009 in Universal City, CA. 
  • 2009
    Michael Tran via Getty Images
    At the Comic-Con 'Twilight: New Moon' press conference on July 23, 2009 in San Diego, CA. 
  • 2009
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    At the Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 9, 2009 in Universal City, CA. 
  • 2009
    Kevin Winter via Getty Images
    At "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" on Nov. 16, 2009 in Westwood, CA. 
  • 2009
    Carlos Alvarez via Getty Images
    At the 'Twilight Saga: New Moon" fan event on Nov.12, 2009 in Madrid, Spain. 
  • 2009
    Jon Furniss via Getty Images
    At "The Twilight Saga: New Moon, UK"  fan event on Nov. 10, 2009 in London, England. 
  • 2010
    Jon Furniss via Getty Images
    At the Elle Style Awards on Feb. 22, 2010 in London, England.
  • 2010
    Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
    At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 7, 2010 in West Hollywood, CA. 
  • 2010
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    At "The Runaways" on March 11, 2010 in Hollywood, CA. 
  • 2010
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    At the Costume Institute Gala Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 3, 2010 in New York City.
  • 2010
    Jason Merritt via Getty Images
    At the 2010 MTV Movie Awards on June 6, 2010 in Universal City, CA. 
  • 2010
    Stephen Lovekin via Getty Images
    At "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" screening on June 28, 2010 in New York City, NY. 
  • 2010
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
    At "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" on June 24, 2010 in Los Angeles, CA. 

The HuffPost Lifestyle newsletter will make you happier and healthier, one email at a time. Sign up here.

Related...

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Carly Ledbetter Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Celebrities Fashion Style Kristen Stewart
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
Life hacks and juicy stories to get you through the week.
The Best Photos Of Kristen Stewart's Style Over The Years

CONVERSATIONS