Kristen Stewart always stands out on the red carpet.

The “Personal Shopper” actress has an edgy, unique sense of style that she’s honed over her many years in the public eye. Whether she’s rocking a T-shirt at Cannes like it’s no big deal or a gorgeous Chanel dress with a bleached blonde buzzcut , all eyes are always on her.

Scroll through some of her best looks below:

2002 Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images At the premiere of 'Panic Room' on March 18, 2002.

2003 Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images At the "Cold Creek Manor" premiere in 2003.

2004 J. Vespa via Getty Images A portrait at the 2004 Sundance Film Festival.

2005 Jim Spellman via Getty Images At the 2005 premiere of "Fierce People" at the 4th Annual Tribeca Film Festival.

2005 Jason Merritt via Getty Images At the "Zathura" premiere in 2005 in Los Angeles, CA.

2007 Charley Gallay via Getty Images At the 7th Annual Breakthrough Of The Year Awards at the Henry Fonda Theater on Dec. 9, 2007 in Los Angeles, CA.

2007 Matt Carr via Getty Images Posing for "Into the Wild" during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2007 in Toronto, Canada.

2007 Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images At the premiere of "Into The Wild" on Sept. 18, 2007 in West Hollywood, California.

2007 Brian Ach via Getty Images At "The Cake Eaters" premiere in 2007.

2008 Mark Sullivan via Getty Images At the Video Music Awards; 'In Touch' After Party on Sept. 7, 2008 in Los Angeles, CA.

2008 Steve Granitz via Getty Images At the MTV Movie Awards on June 1, 2008 in Universal City, California.

2008 Elisabetta A. Villa via Getty Images At the "Twilight" premiere during the 3rd Rome International Film Festival on Oct. 30, 2008 in Rome, Italy.

2008 Chris Polk via Getty Images At a sneak preview of "Twilight" on Nov. 7, 2008 in Beverly Hills, CA.

2008 Lester Cohen via Getty Images At the "Twilight" world premiere on Nov. 17, 2008 in Westwood, California.

2009 George Pimentel via Getty Images At the premiere of "Adventureland" during the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 19, 2009 in Park City, Utah.

2009 Jun Sato via Getty Images At the "Twilight" Japan Premiere on Feb. 27, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.

2009 Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images At the "Adventureland" premiere on March 16, 2009 in Hollywood, CA.

2009 Jason Merritt via Getty Images At the 18th Annual MTV Movie Awards on May 31, 2009 in Universal City, CA.

2009 Michael Tran via Getty Images At the Comic-Con 'Twilight: New Moon' press conference on July 23, 2009 in San Diego, CA.

2009 Frazer Harrison via Getty Images At the Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 9, 2009 in Universal City, CA.

2009 Kevin Winter via Getty Images At "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" on Nov. 16, 2009 in Westwood, CA.

2009 Carlos Alvarez via Getty Images At the 'Twilight Saga: New Moon" fan event on Nov.12, 2009 in Madrid, Spain.

2009 Jon Furniss via Getty Images At "The Twilight Saga: New Moon, UK" fan event on Nov. 10, 2009 in London, England.

2010 Jon Furniss via Getty Images At the Elle Style Awards on Feb. 22, 2010 in London, England.

2010 Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 7, 2010 in West Hollywood, CA.

2010 Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images At "The Runaways" on March 11, 2010 in Hollywood, CA.

2010 Kevin Mazur via Getty Images At the Costume Institute Gala Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 3, 2010 in New York City.

2010 Jason Merritt via Getty Images At the 2010 MTV Movie Awards on June 6, 2010 in Universal City, CA.

2010 Stephen Lovekin via Getty Images At "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" screening on June 28, 2010 in New York City, NY.

2010 Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images At "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" on June 24, 2010 in Los Angeles, CA.

2010 Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images At the Los Angeles premiere of "Love Ranch" on June 23, 2010 in Hollywood, CA.

2010 Stephen Lovekin via Getty Images At the screening of "Welcome To The Rileys" on Oct. 18, 2010 in New York City, NY.

2011 Kevin Winter via Getty Images At the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" on Nov. 14, 2011 in Los Angeles, CA.

2011 Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images At the 2011 MTV Movie Awards on June 5, 2011 in Universal City, CA.

2011 TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images At the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011.

2012 Steve Granitz via Getty Images At Nickelodeon's 25th Annual Kids' Choice Awards on March 31, 2012 in Los Angeles, CA.

2012 Larry Busacca via Getty Images At the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2012 in New York City, NY.

2012 Anita Bugge via Getty Images At the "Snow White And The Huntsman" on May 16, 2012 in Berlin, Germany.

2012 Dave M. Benett via Getty Images At the world premiere of "Snow White and the Huntsman" on May 14, 2012 in London, England.

2012 Steve Granitz via Getty Images At the "Snow White And The Huntsman" premiere on May 29, 2012 in Los Angeles, CA.

2012 Steve Granitz via Getty Images At the MTV Movie Awards on June 3, 2012 in Universal City, CA.

2012 George Pimentel via Getty Images At the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2012 in Cannes, France.

2012 Jason Merritt via Getty Images At the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 6, 2012 in Toronto, Canada.

2012 Jun Sato via Getty Images At the "Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" on Oct. 24, 2012 in Tokyo, Japan.

2012 Stuart Wilson via Getty Images At the UK premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" on Nov. 14, 2012 in London, England.

2013 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images At Paris Fashion Week Haute-Couture on July 2, 2013, in Paris.

2013 Cooper Neill via Getty Images At the Chanel 'Metiers d'Art' Show on Dec. 10, 2013 in Dallas, Texas.

2013 Stephen Lovekin via Getty Images At the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City, NY.

2013 Steve Granitz via Getty Images At the Nickelodeon's 26th Annual Kids' Choice Awards on March 23, 2013 in Los Angeles, CA.

2014 Dominique Charriau via Getty Images At Paris Fashion Week on July 8, 2014 in Paris, France.

2014 Craig Barritt via Getty Images At an event on Oct. 7, 2014 in New York City, NY.

2014 Mike Marsland via Getty Images At the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2014 in Cannes, France.

2014 Kevin Mazur via Getty Images At the 18th Annual Hollywood Film Awards on Nov. 14, 2014 in Hollywood, CA.

2015 D Dipasupil via Getty Images At AOL Studios on Jan. 13, 2015 in New York City, NY.

2015 Pierre Suu via Getty Images At Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 27, 2015 in Paris, France.

2015 Steve Granitz via Getty Images At the premiere of "American Ultra" on Aug. 18, 2015 in Los Angeles, CA.

2015 George Pimentel via Getty Images At the "Equals" premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 13, 2015 in Toronto, Canada.

2015 Tristan Fewings via Getty Images At the premiere of "Equals" during the 72nd Venice Film Festival on Sept. 5, 2015 in Venice, Italy.

2016 Dominique Charriau via Getty Images At the "Cafe Society" photocall during the 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 11, 2016 in Cannes, France.

2016 Karwai Tang via Getty Images At the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City, NY.

2016 Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images At the "Certain Women" premiere during the 54th New York Film Festival on Oct. 3, 2016 in New York City, NY.

2016 Andrew Toth via Getty Images At the "Cafe Society" screening on July 13, 2016 in New York City, NY.

2016 Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images At the 2015 New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Jan. 4, 2016 in New York City, NY.

2017 Mike Pont via Getty Images At the "Personal Shopper" premiere on March 9, 2017 in New York City, NY.

2017 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images At the launch partyof Chanel's new perfume on July 4, 2017 in Paris, France.

2017 Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images At the premiere of "Personal Shopper" on March 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.