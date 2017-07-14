-
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
At the premiere of 'Panic Room' on March 18, 2002.
-
Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
At the "Cold Creek Manor" premiere in 2003.
-
J. Vespa via Getty Images
A portrait at the 2004 Sundance Film Festival.
-
Jim Spellman via Getty Images
At the 2005 premiere of "Fierce People" at the 4th Annual Tribeca Film Festival.
-
Jason Merritt via Getty Images
At the "Zathura" premiere in 2005 in Los Angeles, CA.
-
Charley Gallay via Getty Images
At the 7th Annual Breakthrough Of The Year Awards at the Henry Fonda Theater on Dec. 9, 2007 in Los Angeles, CA.
-
Matt Carr via Getty Images
Posing for "Into the Wild" during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2007 in Toronto, Canada.
-
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
At the premiere of "Into The Wild" on Sept. 18, 2007 in West Hollywood, California.
-
Brian Ach via Getty Images
At "The Cake Eaters" premiere in 2007.
-
Mark Sullivan via Getty Images
At the Video Music Awards; 'In Touch' After Party on Sept. 7, 2008 in Los Angeles, CA.
-
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
At the MTV Movie Awards on June 1, 2008 in Universal City, California.
-
Elisabetta A. Villa via Getty Images
At the "Twilight" premiere during the 3rd Rome International Film Festival on Oct. 30, 2008 in Rome, Italy.
-
Chris Polk via Getty Images
At a sneak preview of "Twilight" on Nov. 7, 2008 in Beverly Hills, CA.
-
Lester Cohen via Getty Images
At the "Twilight" world premiere on Nov. 17, 2008 in Westwood, California.
-
George Pimentel via Getty Images
At the premiere of "Adventureland" during the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 19, 2009 in Park City, Utah.
-
Jun Sato via Getty Images
At the "Twilight" Japan Premiere on Feb. 27, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.
-
Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images
At the "Adventureland" premiere on March 16, 2009 in Hollywood, CA.
-
Jason Merritt via Getty Images
At the 18th Annual MTV Movie Awards on May 31, 2009 in Universal City, CA.
-
Michael Tran via Getty Images
At the Comic-Con 'Twilight: New Moon' press conference on July 23, 2009 in San Diego, CA.
-
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
At the Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 9, 2009 in Universal City, CA.
-
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
At "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" on Nov. 16, 2009 in Westwood, CA.
-
Carlos Alvarez via Getty Images
At the 'Twilight Saga: New Moon" fan event on Nov.12, 2009 in Madrid, Spain.
-
Jon Furniss via Getty Images
At "The Twilight Saga: New Moon, UK" fan event on Nov. 10, 2009 in London, England.
-
Jon Furniss via Getty Images
At the Elle Style Awards on Feb. 22, 2010 in London, England.
-
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 7, 2010 in West Hollywood, CA.
-
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
At "The Runaways" on March 11, 2010 in Hollywood, CA.
-
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
At the Costume Institute Gala Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 3, 2010 in New York City.
-
Jason Merritt via Getty Images
At the 2010 MTV Movie Awards on June 6, 2010 in Universal City, CA.
-
Stephen Lovekin via Getty Images
At "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" screening on June 28, 2010 in New York City, NY.
-
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
At "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" on June 24, 2010 in Los Angeles, CA.
-
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
At the Los Angeles premiere of "Love Ranch" on June 23, 2010 in Hollywood, CA.
-
Stephen Lovekin via Getty Images
At the screening of "Welcome To The Rileys" on Oct. 18, 2010 in New York City, NY.
-
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
At the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1" on Nov. 14, 2011 in Los Angeles, CA.
-
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
At the 2011 MTV Movie Awards on June 5, 2011 in Universal City, CA.
-
TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
At the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011.
-
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
At Nickelodeon's 25th Annual Kids' Choice Awards on March 31, 2012 in Los Angeles, CA.
-
Larry Busacca via Getty Images
At the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2012 in New York City, NY.
-
Anita Bugge via Getty Images
At the "Snow White And The Huntsman" on May 16, 2012 in Berlin, Germany.
-
Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
At the world premiere of "Snow White and the Huntsman" on May 14, 2012 in London, England.
-
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
At the "Snow White And The Huntsman" premiere on May 29, 2012 in Los Angeles, CA.
-
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
At the MTV Movie Awards on June 3, 2012 in Universal City, CA.
-
George Pimentel via Getty Images
At the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2012 in Cannes, France.
-
Jason Merritt via Getty Images
At the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 6, 2012 in Toronto, Canada.
-
Jun Sato via Getty Images
At the "Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" on Oct. 24, 2012 in Tokyo, Japan.
-
Stuart Wilson via Getty Images
At the UK premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" on Nov. 14, 2012 in London, England.
-
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
At Paris Fashion Week Haute-Couture on July 2, 2013, in Paris.
-
Cooper Neill via Getty Images
At the Chanel 'Metiers d'Art' Show on Dec. 10, 2013 in Dallas, Texas.
-
Stephen Lovekin via Getty Images
At the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City, NY.
-
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
At the Nickelodeon's 26th Annual Kids' Choice Awards on March 23, 2013 in Los Angeles, CA.
-
Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
At Paris Fashion Week on July 8, 2014 in Paris, France.
-
Craig Barritt via Getty Images
At an event on Oct. 7, 2014 in New York City, NY.
-
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
At the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2014 in Cannes, France.
-
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
At the 18th Annual Hollywood Film Awards on Nov. 14, 2014 in Hollywood, CA.
-
D Dipasupil via Getty Images
At AOL Studios on Jan. 13, 2015 in New York City, NY.
-
Pierre Suu via Getty Images
At Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 27, 2015 in Paris, France.
-
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
At the premiere of "American Ultra" on Aug. 18, 2015 in Los Angeles, CA.
-
George Pimentel via Getty Images
At the "Equals" premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 13, 2015 in Toronto, Canada.
-
Tristan Fewings via Getty Images
At the premiere of "Equals" during the 72nd Venice Film Festival on Sept. 5, 2015 in Venice, Italy.
-
Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
At the "Cafe Society" photocall during the 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 11, 2016 in Cannes, France.
-
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
At the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City, NY.
-
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
At the "Certain Women" premiere during the 54th New York Film Festival on Oct. 3, 2016 in New York City, NY.
-
Andrew Toth via Getty Images
At the "Cafe Society" screening on July 13, 2016 in New York City, NY.
-
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
At the 2015 New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Jan. 4, 2016 in New York City, NY.
-
Mike Pont via Getty Images
At the "Personal Shopper" premiere on March 9, 2017 in New York City, NY.
-
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images
At the launch partyof Chanel's new perfume on July 4, 2017 in Paris, France.
-
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
At the premiere of "Personal Shopper" on March 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.
-
Marc Piasecki via Getty Images
At the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show on July 4, 2017 in Paris, France.
CONVERSATIONS