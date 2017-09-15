Kristina Reveals How She's Dealing With Dean After 'Bachelor In Paradise'

Kristina Schulman clicked with Dean Unglert at the very beginning of taping “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 4 ― so much so that the two traveled together during a 10-day production shutdown in the midst of filming. But when they came back, he hit it off with Schulman’s former “Bachelor” castmate Danielle “D-Lo” Lombard, and the ensuing love triangle became central to the season.

Now that the season has finished airing, Schulman told HuffPost’s “Here to Make Friends” podcast that she’s trying to process everything that happened and stay on good terms with Unglert and Lombard, despite the painful experience they shared.

“I’m trying to stay friendly with everyone,” she said. “I’ll be seeing him, as well as D-Lo, in the same ‘Bachelor’ circles.”

This approach seems particularly tricky because the love triangle continued well after taping. Near the end of the show, Unglert told Schulman he was choosing to pursue Lombard; shortly after Schulman left, he admitted to the cameras that he was in love with her, and he chose to leave “Paradise” alone instead of enjoying a final fantasy date with Lombard. He continued to chase both women after taping completed, however, as he admitted in the reunion show that aired with the finale.

“Enough is enough,” said Schulman at the time.

That doesn’t mean she’s cutting Unglert off completely, though. “I’m trying to be friendly,” she told HuffPost. “Understanding him a little bit more and what he was trying to do. Look, yes, it hurt me in the process a whole lot, but I try to see the best in people ... I’m trying to understand where he was coming from.”

She elaborated a little bit on what she thought went wrong, as well. “I had the ‘Paradise’ mindset,” she explained. “I saw that Jade and Tanner worked out, Evan and Carly, so to me I was like, ‘OK, everything needs to be a little bit intensified if I want to walk out of “Paradise” in a fairly serious relationship.’” Unglert, she said, was viewing his relationships through a more standard dating timeline rather than the sped-up path often taken by “Paradise” couples.

“He and I did not line up,” she said.

Schulman also dished on other “Paradise” mysteries, like why hunky cast member Ben Zorn had trouble making a love connection on the show and how the shutdown during production may have affected the relationships forming on the show.

For more from Schulman, check out HuffPost’s Here To Make Friends podcast below:

