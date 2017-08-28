Kudos to a Lawmaker Who Owns Her Fake-News Mistake

At a time when the president refuses to correct his own obvious falsehoods, Colorado State Rep. Susan Lontine (D-Denver) should be considered a hero for deleting a fake news item that she shared on Facebook earlier this month--and taking public responsibility for the mistake.

After deleting the post, which showed Trump's parents in KKK garb, Lontine explained on her Facebook page that she holds herself "accountable to not spread fake news of any kind." She also thanked "those who held me accountable."

In removing her post, deemed "false" by Snopes, Lontine joins two other Colorado lawmakers who've done the right thing and removed fake news from their Facebook pages after being alerted to its fakeness.

Lontine, however, did more than just delete the post. She owned the mistake.

As far as I know, she's the first Colorado lawmaker to delete fake news and then acknowledge it on Facebook, as stipulated by the Fake News Pledge, which Lontine and other lawmakers have signed. Here's Lontine's Facebook post on the matter:

Folks, yesterday I posted a picture of President Trump and his parents that looked like his parents were wearing KKK outfits. Turns out, the picture was photoshopped to look like that. I posted it without checking its origin or veracity. I posted it because it confirmed my biases. I hold myself accountable to not spread fake news of any kind and thanks to those who held me accountable.

The response to Lontine's correction on Facebook has been positive.

"This is why we love and trust you... you are always honest" wrote one commenter.

Lontine is a model for all lawmakers. She did exactly what all of us want and what the country badly needs at this moment. She's showing us that anyone can make a mistake, even our leaders, and it's honorable to make corrections. In response, we owe her our admiration--especially against the backdrop of Trump's brazen lying.