Kylie Jenner Is Rich, Like, Really Rich

Up until today, Kylie Jenner was kind of like the Netflix of the cosmetics world. Everybody knew her lip kits were wildly popular, but the specifics about the size of her beauty empire were shrouded in matte-finished mystery.

The reality TV star showed her cards on Wednesday with momager Kris Jenner by her side in a Women’s Wear Daily profile about how she’s become one of the most successful 19-year-olds on the planet.

In just 18 months, Kylie Cosmetics has amassed a staggering $420 million in retail sales, Kylie revealed, and is destined to become a billion-dollar company in just five years.

“I think people were surprised that the brand was so successful, because it’s something that Kylie created, but didn’t really expect the whole business to be the perfect storm,” Kris said.

“It just kind of exploded,” she added. “I think she’s proved that she is [a player in this business].”

Kylie first released three lip kit products in November 2015, but didn’t formally launch the company until three months later after partnering with manufacturer Oxnard.

The first product drop included 5,000 units of each lip kit, which go for $29 each. They sold out in seconds. Now, Kylie produces up to 300,000 units for every new shade, which she regularly advertises to her massive following on Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter.