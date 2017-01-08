With “La La Land” earning the statue for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, the film cemented its place in history.

The Los Angeles–based movie musical about creative dreamers won in every category in which it was nominated on Sunday night, totaling seven awards in all — which also meant fellow critically acclaimed films including “Manchester by the Sea,” “Loving,” “Fences,” “Lion” and “Moonlight,” among others, went underrepresented in the evening’s wins. This achievement for “La La Land” breaks the record for most Golden Globes won by a film.

Previously, the record for most Globes won by a film was a five-way tie between “Doctor Zhivago” (1965), “Love Story” (1970), “The Godfather” (1972), “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975), and “A Star is Born” (1976). Each film had won five awards. Deadline noted that “Cuckoo’s Nest” also marked the last time, before “La La Land,” where a film won in each category it was up for.

Among the honors given to “La La Land” were Best Director, Motion Picture and Best Screenplay for director Damien Chazelle. Film leads Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone nabbed top honors for acting in the Musical or Comedy categories.