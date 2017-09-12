Lady Gaga Hints At The Heartbreaking Reason She And Taylor Kinney Split

But in the new Netflix documentary “Gaga: Five Foot Two,” no topic goes unexplored by the singer, from her rivalry with Madonna, to how her relationship with Kinney slowly unraveled before the release of her most recent album, “Joanne.”

“Me and Taylor are fighting, so that sucks,” she says in the doc, which airs on Sept. 22. “My threshold for bullsh*t with men is just — I don’t have one anymore. In relationships, you have to move together.”

Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images Gaga and Kinney attend the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

After the split, which she announced on Instagram in July 2016, Gaga breaks down and wonders aloud if her career ambitions may have played a part in the breakup. (Gaga and the “Chicago Fire” actor ended their five-year relationship not long after she landed a leading role in Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born.”)

“My love life has just imploded,” she says in the doc. “I sold 10 million [records] and lost Matt [her ex-stylist and ex-boyfriend]. I sold 30 million and lost Luc [a DJ and her boyfriend of six years]. I did a movie and lose Taylor. It’s like a turnover. This is the third time I’ve had my heart broken like this.”

Later in the doc, Gaga receives a bouquet of flowers from Kinney on the day of her Super Bowl half-time performance. “Nothing like flowers from your ex-fiancé on the day of the Super Bowl,” she says jokingly.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images The look you give after receiving flowers from your ex prior to your Super Bowl half-time performance.

Gaga and Kinney began dating shortly after appearing together in the singer’s 2011 “You and I” music video. Kinney snuck in an impromptu kiss during filming and a relationship blossomed soon after.

He later told “Entertainment Tonight” in January 2016, “I loved her from the moment I met her.”

They became engaged on Valentine’s Day 2015 but never announced when they were tying the knot. In July of last year, Gaga announced via Instagram that she and Kinney were separating but that they both still “really love each other.”

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jul 19, 2016 at 9:05pm PDT

Since the breakup, the singer has been dating her talent agent, Christian Carino ― even admitting she was “in love” with the CAA agent while performing at New York’s Citi Field in late August.

Christopher Polk via Getty Images Gaga and Christian Carino attend Interscope's Grammy after party in February 2017.

“When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was OK,” Gaga said, according to the New York Post‘s Page Six. “The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall.”