Lady Gaga Cancels Her Concert And Gives Her Fans Pizza As Apology

Lady Gaga’s apology to fans after she canceled her Montreal concert on Monday was cheesy, to say the least.

The singer invited her Little Monsters for free pizza outside her hotel, saying she bowed out of her gig at the Bell Centre just hours before the show due to illness.

I'm sending free 🍕 to any monsters outside my hotel The William Gray Montréal 😭. I love u so much & I'm so sorry u are the most loyal fans. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 4, 2017

Dozens appeared at the William Gray to eat the pies and sing songs, the Montreal Gazette reported. She also dispatched autographs to the faithful and appeared on the roof, according to video on social media.

Anyway, it looked the Little Monsters had fun ― and pizza.

OMG Gaga Gave Us The Most Delicious Pizza Ever 😋 thank you @ladygaga

We love you so much #JoanneWorldTourMontreal #JoanneWordTour pic.twitter.com/6umu44ouv0 — Rock 🌻. (@6FallenAngell9) September 4, 2017

Lady Gaga sent pizza to her fans to make up for the cancellation! What a sweetheart! pic.twitter.com/rDwxyJcw1p — Music Industry News (@PopIndustryNews) September 5, 2017

Monsters enjoying pizza from their idol Lady Gaga @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/BGjOBHVZLb — Angela MacKenzie (@AMacKenzieCTV) September 4, 2017

Lady Gaga is watching her fans from her hotel and sent them autographs and free pizza. 💞 #GetWellSoonGaga pic.twitter.com/WDWncWDTGf — Lady Gaga (@MisterBroRo) September 4, 2017

Monsters outside gagas hotel singing after the pizza pic.twitter.com/snEJFzrldQ — ✨ jenna ✨ (@idkjenna) September 4, 2017

She came back out to say hi pic.twitter.com/4MWzotp9Dk — ✨ jenna ✨ (@idkjenna) September 4, 2017

In another Twitter post she explained that she got sick while singing in the rain at New York City’s Citi Field. The concert promoters cited a “respiratory infection and laryngitis.”

“I am so sorry to anyone who had their heart set on seeing me tonight. I love you,” she wrote.

I'm so sorry Montréal. We are working on postponing the show. Please read this message from my ❤️ below. pic.twitter.com/ktglIGpykL — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 4, 2017