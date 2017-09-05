Lady Gaga Cancels Her Concert And Gives Her Fans Pizza As Apology

Lady Gaga’s apology to fans after she canceled her Montreal concert on Monday was cheesy, to say the least.
The singer invited her Little Monsters for free pizza outside her hotel, saying she bowed out of her gig at the Bell Centre just hours before the show due to illness.
Dozens appeared at the William Gray to eat the pies and sing songs, the Montreal Gazette reported. She also dispatched autographs to the faithful and appeared on the roof, according to video on social media.
Anyway, it looked the Little Monsters had fun ― and pizza.
In another Twitter post she explained that she got sick while singing in the rain at New York City’s Citi Field. The concert promoters cited a “respiratory infection and laryngitis.”
“I am so sorry to anyone who had their heart set on seeing me tonight. I love you,” she wrote.
For some Lady Gaga and pizza lovers, apology accepted?
