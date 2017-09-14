Lady Gaga Taken To Hospital To Treat 'Severe Pain'

Just two days after revealing she lives with fibromyalgia, Lady Gaga said she was hospitalized to treat “severe pain.”

The singer shared the news on Twitter Thursday, after announcing that she will no longer be performing at the Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil.

Gaga wrote that she was “devastated” to have to cancel, adding, “I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now.”

Brazil, I'm devastated that I'm not well enough 2 come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

The “Bad Romance” singer also posted a more formal statement, which informed fans that “Lady Gaga is under the care of expert medical professionals. She sends her love to all her fans in Rio and thanks them for their understanding.”

She followed up her statement with another tweet, telling fans the pain was more than hip pain or “wear & tear from tour.”

I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I'm in severe pain. I'm in good hands w/ the very best doctors — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

Over the past couple years, Gaga has been extremely open about living with chronic pain, which she recently revealed comes as a result of having fibromyalgia.

The Grammy winner will open up about living with the disorder (which The Mayo Clinic notes is “characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues”) in her Netflix documentary, “Gaga: Five Foot Two.”

In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 12, 2017

In 2013, the “Born This Way” singer also underwent surgery to repair a labral tear in her right hip. The injury forced her to cancel part of her Born This Way Ball tour.

Aside from living with physical pain, Gaga revealed last year that she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.