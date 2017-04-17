Lady Gaga's New Single Is 'The Cure' We Didn't Know We Needed

Lady Gaga performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Saturday night and treated the crowd to a brand-new single.
The song, called, “The Cure,” is an upbeat dance-pop number, more in line with her earlier sound ― like 2008’s “Eh, Eh” ― than her latest country-influenced album, “Joanne.” It’s also got some of the tropical house vibes that made songs like Jack U and Justin Bieber’s “Where Are You Now” so catchy.
(Check out the song, which is available on Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal, below.)
Gaga headlined the California music festival this weekend after a pregnant (with twins) Beyoncé was advised by her doctor to pull out of the performance. Judging by some reactions on Twitter, it doesn’t seem like people were too disappointed, though. Plus, it appears Gaga’s performance also involved fireworks.
Gaga will be back to perform at the festival next weekend ― and by then, we’re sure everyone will be able to sing along.
