Las Vegas Police Investigate Active Shooter At Country Music Festival

Police in Las Vegas are investigating an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Casino after receiving multiple reports of gunfire at a country music festival held at the location.
Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip as they responded to the incident.
KSNV, the local NBC station, said multiple people were reportedly shot at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Gunshot victims are being transported to area hospitals, a University Medical Center spokeswoman told The Associated Press.
McCarran International Airport said some flights had been diverted due to the incident. Travelers should expect delays as a result.
This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as we receive it.
