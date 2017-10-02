Las Vegas Police Investigate Active Shooter At Country Music Festival

Police in Las Vegas are investigating an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Casino after receiving multiple reports of gunfire at a country music festival held at the location.

We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip as they responded to the incident.

KSNV, the local NBC station, said multiple people were reportedly shot at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Gunshot victims are being transported to area hospitals, a University Medical Center spokeswoman told The Associated Press.

McCarran International Airport said some flights had been diverted due to the incident. Travelers should expect delays as a result.

Several videos posted online contained what sounded like rapid gunfire, possibly from automatic weapons:

Video courtesy of Drew Akioshi. He was attending the concert at mandalay bay when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/mbyh9Y387q — David Sakach (@davidsakach) October 2, 2017

A post shared by Vincent Sager (@vincestagramen) on Oct 1, 2017 at 10:57pm PDT

Active shooter Las Vegas strip I'm ok locked in my room lights off windows closed. Shooter is directly across the street. Shots heard on vid pic.twitter.com/Z4mz3E3bmE — Bryan Heifner (@HBryanBHHS) October 2, 2017

Footage from someone at the Mandalay Bay appeared to reveal people running from the event:

Shooting in Las Vegas. People fleeing (video from the Mandalay Bay hotel) pic.twitter.com/hs98J5uK6T — Eiki Hrafnsson (@EirikurH) October 2, 2017

Video from the scene also showed a major police response:

Reports of active shooter at Mandalay Bay. Witness tells me multiple people shot. I see people getting loaded into ambulances @News3LV pic.twitter.com/eYa8fWbJH3 — Nathan O'Neal (@NateNews3LV) October 2, 2017

Two of the festival’s performers tweeted about the incident:

Gun shots!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys. Love you Pearl. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Active shooter at @Route91Harvest in Vegas. We're safe. Love you guys. — Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 2, 2017